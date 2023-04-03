Video of Mumbai man's bike stunt with 2 girls goes viral, arrested

Mumbai, April 3
The Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after his video of performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, an official said.
The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, he said.
"Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him," the official said.
The accused was held on Sunday following a tip-off, he said.
According to police, the accused was arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.
