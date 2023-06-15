Mumbai: Man held for sexually assaulting female student on suburban train

PTI

Mumbai, June 15

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student on a moving suburban train on the central line in the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid when the student was going home by a local train, an official said.

The accused targeted the female student and sexually assaulted her when she was alone in the compartment.

Based on the student’s complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the CSMT Railway police station, he said.

According to the official, many teams of the Government Railway Police (GRP) started analysing footage from surveillance cameras apart from working on technical inputs.

The accused was tracked down and arrested on Wednesday night, he added.