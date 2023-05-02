Mumbai man travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life

IANS
Islamabad, May 2
Despite hostilities between the two countries, an Indian national travelled to Pakistan and married a woman in Sukkur, the media reported.
Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Mumbai, came to Sukkur along with his family to get married to Sanjugata Kumari, reports Geo News.
The wedding took place at a local hall in Sukkur, which was attended by the couple's relatives and people from the Hindu community.
Kumari along with her husband will leave for India in a few days after completion of legal formalities.
The parents of the bride said that the couple became friends on social media and decided to get married.
Later, the families contacted each other via WhatsApp and finalised the wedding ceremony, Geo News reported.
Aishwar Lal Makeja, of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, said love has no borders and wished the couple a happy life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president
The decision comes against the backdrop of a buzz about his ...
Congress releases Karnataka poll manifesto; promises to repeal all ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP govt
The party reiterates its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruh...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'
A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph asks petitioner’s counsel t...
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...