70-year-old Mumbai woman dies, husband injured as robbers decamp with gold, other valuables

Mumbai, August 14

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied by three robbers at their flat in south Mumbai before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Yusuf Manzil building in Tardeo area, an official said.

Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband, Madan Mohan Agarwal, were the only residents of the flat, he said.

"When the couple was stepping out of their flat for morning walk at around 6 am, the three robbers stormed in. They taped the victims' mouths and tied their hands and legs. After that, they decamped with gold ornaments, watches and cash," the official of Tardeo police station said.

After the accused left the place, the woman's husband somehow reached the door of the flat and pressed the alarm button. Later, someone from the housing society rushed to their help, he said.

The woman was found unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, the police official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and an investigation is on, he added.

