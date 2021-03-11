Mumbai Police bust mephedrone unit in Guj; drugs worth Rs 1,026 cr seized

Mumbai, August 16
The Mumbai police have busted a mephedrone or MD manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized more than 500 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1,026 crore, an official said on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat on August 13 and seized 513 kg of the synthetic drug, he said.
The ANC team also arrested the owner of the drug unit, Giriraj Dixit, who holds a master's degree in Chemistry, the official said.
