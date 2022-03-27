Mumbai police launch ‘Sunday Street’ initiative; people step out of homes for fun time

PTI

Mumbai, March 27

In a bid to encourage citizens to step out of their homes to enjoy health and recreational activities in a relaxed manner, the Mumbai police have launched a ‘Sunday Street’ initiative to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend, an official said.

People can come out and do yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sundays, he said.

As part of the initiative this weekend, the Dorabhai Tata Road at Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar, Andheri, Tansa Pipeline Road in Mulund and the Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli area have been closed for vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

The police have facilitated traffic movement on alternate routes during this time, he said.

In the morning, a number of people were seen out on roads exercising, running and engaging in other fun activities.

Ambulances and mobile toilets were arranged by the authorities for citizens, who were asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines while indulging in recreational activities out on roads, the official said.

