 Mumbai: Protesting couple bring city buses to a halt; garner support of over 2,000 contractual drivers : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Mumbai: Protesting couple bring city buses to a halt; garner support of over 2,000 contractual drivers

Mumbai: Protesting couple bring city buses to a halt; garner support of over 2,000 contractual drivers

The strike began with a quiet sit-in agitation launched by the couple, Raghunath Khajurkar and his wife Pradnya, on Monday

Mumbai: Protesting couple bring city buses to a halt; garner support of over 2,000 contractual drivers

Commuters wait in a long queue for buses at a stop during a strike by drivers of private bus operators hired by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), in Mumbai, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, August 4

A quiet sit-in agitation by a couple triggered a chain of events that eventually culminated in a strike by the drivers of private bus operators hired by the BEST, which has impacted the civic transport body’s services in Mumbai and its suburban areas, officials said on Friday.

The man taking part in the sit-in agitation is a contractual employee of one of the private bus operators hired by the civic transport body.

According to the officials, the strike by the drivers associated with private bus operators hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), for salary hike and other demands, entered the third day on Friday and saw with more than 1,300 buses staying off roads, inconveniencing commuters.

Nearly 1,700 of the BEST's fleet of 3,100 buses are run by contractual operators, who are paid a fixed amount for their services.

The staffers working for these operators on contract basis have been striking since Wednesday.

The strike began with a quiet sit-in agitation launched by the couple, Raghunath Khajurkar and his wife Pradnya, on Monday (July 31) and it has since garnered the support of more than 2,000 contractual drivers, the officials said.

Pradnya Khajurkar had attempted to get some information from the BEST under the Right to Information Act (RTI) recently, and on being denied the request twice, she along with her husband Raghunath, who is a contractual employee with the Daga Group, one of the private operators hired by the transport body, decided to escalate things, they said.

The Khajurkars began their protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on July 31, but it hardly received any response on the first two days, they said.

A social media post on the agitation was circulated among workers on Tuesday and from the next day, employees of two depots in the eastern suburbs stopped work, and on Wednesday, 150 buses of the Daga Group were off roads, and a few hundred employees were in Azad Maidan to support their demand for salary hike and free ride, among others.

By Thursday, more than 1,000 buses did not operate and the number of striking drivers increased to a few thousands, they said.

According to BEST officials, the private operators are equally helpless as they don't know whom to negotiate with.

“Our operators say that they don't know whom to speak to end the stand-off. It is a leaderless strike,” a BEST staffer said, adding the Khajurkar couple stages dharna at Azad Maidan till 5:30 pm every evening before leaving for home.

While the BEST finds itself in a pickle, labour unions, including affiliated to different political parties, are trying to woo employees of private bus operators, showing their support for their strike, officials said.

BEST officials and labour unions said that as the agitation is leaderless, it might stray from its course like the protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees a few years ago.

The BEST cannot hold a dialogue with the striking drivers, as they are not direct employees of the private bus operators and have been hired on contract, an official said.

Mumbai had witnessed a nine-day strike of BEST's permanent employees a few years ago, but it was led by union leaders, he said.

One of the striking drivers said that so far no union was representing them.

BEST general manager Vijay Singhal is abroad on an official visit, which has only aggravated things, insiders said.

 

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

2
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

3
J & K

Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when everyone in J&K wants it, asks Supreme Court

4
Nation

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

5
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH shut after cave-in, commuters forced to take long detours

6
Punjab

Punjab House panel mulls withdrawal of power subsidy to big farmers

7
Haryana

Nuh love: Muslims guard village temple, friends meet

8
J & K

Army jawan who went missing from JK’s Kulgam has been rescued: Police

9
Trending

Embarrassing moments for Team India as Yuzi Chahal walks out to bat against Windies

10
Himachal

Hamirpur: NIT suspends offline classes due to outbreak of conjunctivitis

Don't Miss

View All
Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Top News

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in Modi surname case

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was ...

Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister Vij

Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister Vij

Appeals to people to maintain peace and not to share provoca...

Supreme Court permits ASI’s scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay HC order

Supreme Court allows ASI’s scientific survey in Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete ...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Also imposes certain conditions on Tytler, including he will...


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

4 nabbed after attacking cop

4 nabbed after attacking cop in Bathinda

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: 5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sector 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; Chandigarh cop quizzed

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

No immediate relief for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court defers hearing on his bail plea to September 4

Delhi High Court permits virtual production of Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder's ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala