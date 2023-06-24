Mumbai rains: Two drown in drain; traffic snarls, several incidents of trees falling, short circuits reported

Mumbai, June 24
Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the death of two persons who were washed away in a drain as well as traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, civic and police officials said.
The death took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said.
According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga.
In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.
It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.
Police said traffic was diverted to SV Road after Andheri subway got flooded, while movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.
Similar conditions were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road, while waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.
Several netizens took to Twitter to ask traffic police for updates, some of them mentioning about traffic snarls near Shreyas cinema in Ghatkopar, on Link Road from Bangur Nagar in Goregaon to Mith Chowki in Malad as well as Pantnagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet
All efforts being made to restore peace in state on PM Modi'...
Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny
Wagner chief Prigozhin says his men are on a 'march for just...
Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome
Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...
Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply
290 goats perish, 50 sustain injuries in avalanche near Kugt...
‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance
AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...