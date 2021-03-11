Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers break through barricades in bid to enter Ranas' apartment; cops ask couple not to step out

Ranas had on Friday said that they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra

MP Navneet Rana. File photo

Mumbai, April 23

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who had earlier announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house here, police said.

But the situation was brought under control, an official said, adding that the police later asked the politician couple not to step out of their house as the situation may escalate due to the presence of a large number of Shiv Sena workers outside their building in suburban Khar.

The Ranas had on Friday said that they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Strongly objecting to their plan, Shiv Sena workers, including women, have been camping outside 'Matoshree' since Friday morning, with many of them staying put there overnight. Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

"Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades, placed at a distance of around 50 metres from the building, where the Ranas own a flat in Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. The party workers raised slogans in support of CM Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence," the police official said.

However, the police personnel deployed at the spot brought the situation under control and dissuaded the party workers from indulging in anything that would create a law and order problem, he said.

"Around 10.15 am, senior police officers visited the residence of Ranas and told them that they should not step out of their home as a large number of Shiv Sena workers were gathered outside their apartment, which may lead to a law and order problem," the official said.

Navneet Rana is an independent MP from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, while her husband Ravi Rana is an independent MLA from Badnera Assembly constituency in Amravati district. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government.

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to the couple, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

The city police have stepped up security outside 'Matoshree'. Barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Thackeray residence to avoid crowding, the official said.

"In order to maintain law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed large number of personnel outside 'Matoshree'," the official said.

Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment, he said.

Besides 'Matoshree', the police have also increased security at 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai.

A Shiv Sena supporter camping outside 'Matoshree' said, "We have accepted the challenge of the Rana couple. Let them come, we are ready to welcome them and give them 'prasad'." Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "'Matoshree' is a temple for Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood, nobody should teach us Hindutva. People are aware of the work done during the pandemic by CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government."

Don't Miss

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today