Mumbai: Three dead, two injured in fire in hotel in Santacruz

The blaze broke out on third floor of ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Mumbai, August 27

Three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Santacruz East in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while two others have been hospitalised, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony at 1:10pm and gutted the electric wiring, power installations, air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase and lobby, the fire brigade official said.

“Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48) were declared brought dead by hospital authorities. Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49) are injured and are under treatment,” he said.

“The fire gutted wiring, furniture, air conditioning, mattresses in room number 103 and 203, while it also destroyed clothes for laundry, room blankets in the staircase and lobby as well as wiring in the common duct from the first to third floor,” he said.

The blaze, categorised as Level I as per fire brigade norms, was doused at 3:20pm using three hose lines, one high pressure first aid line as well as four fire engines, four water tankers and other equipment, the official informed.

