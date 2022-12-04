Murmu awards 52 with disabilities, stresses need to remove barriers

New Delhi, December 3
On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people for their laudable contribution in various fields. Presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 at an event here, the President stressed on the use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.
Noting that India had more than 2 per cent of its population with disabilities, she said, "It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society and have the freedom to choose their career." In his message, PM Modi said, "I laud the fortitude and accomplishments of our divyang sisters and brothers. Our government has undertaken numerous initiatives which have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine."
In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an increase in pension for the differently abled, including the visually challenged, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a month and said his government was committed to the welfare of all sections, particularly the marginalised.
