Murugappa family members reach settlement

New Delhi: The Murugappa family, promoters of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, has announced a settlement among its members putting an end to the fight that arose after MV Murugappan’s death. PTI

EPFO added 17.89 lakh members in June this year

New Delhi: EPFO’s provisional payroll data released late on Sunday shows that the EPFO has added 17.89 lakh net members in the month of June 2023, signalling a growth in formal employment.