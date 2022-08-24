Muslim girl can marry on attaining puberty: HC

New Delhi, August 23
Under Muslim law, a girl who has attained the age of puberty can marry without the consent of her parents and has the right to reside with her husband even when she is a minor, the Delhi High Court ruled.
In such cases, when physical intercourse happens only after the wedlock, offences under the POCSO Act will not be attracted, Justice Jasmeet Singh said. The order came on a plea filed by a Muslim couple.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV