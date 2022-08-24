Muslim girl can marry on attaining puberty: HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

Under Muslim law, a girl who has attained the age of puberty can marry without the consent of her parents and has the right to reside with her husband even when she is a minor, the Delhi High Court ruled.

In such cases, when physical intercourse happens only after the wedlock, offences under the POCSO Act will not be attracted, Justice Jasmeet Singh said. The order came on a plea filed by a Muslim couple.