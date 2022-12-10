 Must consider environmental dimension of justice now: President Murmu at NHRC event : The Tribune India

Must consider environmental dimension of justice now: President Murmu at NHRC event

Murmu made fervent appeal that humans must learn to treat nature and biodiversity with dignity and respect.

Must consider environmental dimension of justice now: President Murmu at NHRC event

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Human Rights Day function at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. PTI photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 10

Climate change is knocking on the doors and people in poorer nations are going to pay a “heavier price” for the degradation of the environment President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday and asserted that society must now consider the environmental dimension of justice.

In her address at an event hosted here by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to mark Human Rights Day, she also made a fervent appeal that humans must learn to treat nature and biodiversity with dignity and respect.

“I wonder what would the animals and trees around us tell us if they could speak. What would our rivers say about human history and what would our cattle say on the topic of human rights. We have trampled on their rights for long and now the results are before us,” she said.

Just as the concept of human rights exhorts society to consider every human being as no different, “we should treat the whole living world and its habitat with respect”, the President said, adding, “We must learn, rather relearn to treat nature with dignity. This is not only a moral duty; let us remember it is necessary for our own survival too.” Human Rights Day is observed to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). It was approved and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, as a universally accepted value-based document of understanding the importance of the promotion and protection of human rights.

The theme of this year’s Human Rights Day is ‘Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All’. This is close to the ideals expressed in the Preamble of India’s Constitution, Murmu said.

“I have said before that we should strive to expand the notion of justice. Over the past few years, the world has suffered from a high number of natural disasters caused by unusual weather patterns.

“Climate change is knocking on the doors. People in poorer nations are going to pay a heavier price for the degradation of our environment. We must consider the environmental dimension of justice now,” she said.

The President asserted that the challenge of climate change is so enormous that “it forces us to redefine ‘rights’”.

“Five years ago, the High Court of Uttarakhand held that the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have the same legal rights as human beings. But why stop at only two rivers? India is a land of sacred geography with countless holy lakes, rivers and mountains. To these landscapes, the flora and fauna add rich biodiversity,” she said.

Murmu also said that in old times, Indian sages saw them all as part of “a universal whole, along with us”.

NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) in his address earlier said, “To protect our right to life, we have to perform the duty to protect the environment and prevent climate change. We cannot keep cutting trees and claim the right to live in a healthy environment.” “Respect for nature, flora and fauna, biodiversity, environment and ecology is our fundamental duty incorporated under Article 51 A of the Constitution. It is well reflected in our culture and philosophy. We find the principle of sustainable development goals deeply embedded in Vedic culture,” the NHRC chief said.

Murmu in her address, also emphasised that developing “sensitivity and sympathy” is key to promoting human rights.

The adoption of the UDHR was a landmark event in world history. Today, there is a high degree of awareness about the concept of human rights. But nearly 75 years ago, the world was a bit different. A large number of human beings were treated as less than equal, she said.

“Today, we fail to understand why something as simple as basic dignity could be denied to someone solely on the basis of their race, religion, gender or language, or where and in which group they were born,” the President said.

Murmu also recalled the contribution of Hansaben Mehta, who was India’s representative to the UN Human Rights Commission to draft the declaration.

“When the very first line was drafted as ‘All men are born free and equal’, it was Hansaben who suggested changing it to ‘All human beings are born free and equal’. A minor correction, with major implications,” she added.

#Climate change #Droupadi Murmu #Environment #human rights #National Human Rights Commission

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

6
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

7
Punjab

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

8
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

10
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; party high command announces decision

Sukhwinder Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Congress high command to make announcement soon

Mukesh Agnihotri likely to be Himachal deputy CM: Sources; O...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...

Rocket-propelled grenade many have been smuggled from Pakistan: DGP

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of the party for 6 years

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Brar does not appear before the disciplinary panel for heari...

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

The elections were held under the supervision of Supreme Cou...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president