Must counter anti-India narrative: Dhankhar to diaspora in London

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged the Indian diaspora to counter “ill-premised” and “unfounded” narratives about the country and act as its ambassadors.

Dhankhar is on a two-day UK visit to attend the Coronation of King Charles III.

Addressing the Indian community on Friday night, he talked about India’s growth stories and said the country was a “democracy functioning at an unmatched level”.

The Vice-President spoke of the country’s “Amrit Kaal” achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking 75 years of Independence.

Against malicious orchestration, not honest criticism No one is against honest assessment or criticism, but malicious and pernicious orchestration is antithetical to good conscience. —Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-president

“The moment of glory for India has come and that moment is being reflected by the ground reality,” Dhankhar said, adding India was proud of its diaspora. “They remain fully committed to their ‘karam’ and ‘janam’ bhumi,” he said.

“Each one of you has to be a 24×7 ambassador of Bharat… India is now the hub of manufacturing activity for the globe. I would, therefore, appeal to you all to contribute to the growth of the nation and ensure that untenable, ill-premised, unfounded, baseless narratives do not take strides in the public domain,” Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar also highlighted India’s achievements across various sectors, including digital transformation, healthcare and vaccines, space technology and infrastructure growth.

“Our institutions are spinally independent. The Election Commission of India can be a guiding factor for the rest of the world on how to conduct elections fairly, efficiently and in the shortest time,” the Vice-President said. “Education is the most effective, potent and transformational mechanism. It is education alone that takes care of inequities in society and brings about the emancipation of the vulnerable and empowerment of youth. That is something which is happening in this country,” Dhankhar said, adding India had now been rediscovered in an authentic manner and a firm foundation has been laid for what India will be like in 2047.