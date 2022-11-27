Must do something to help poor languishing in prisons: President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

President Droupadi Murmu suggested decongesting jails by helping the poor languishing there for years for petty crime. “It is said that jails are getting overcrowded and there is a need to set up more jails. What is the need for more jails? We need to reduce their numbers,” the President said in her valedictory address. Murmu said there was a need to do something for poor people languishing in jails.

“You need to do something for these people. Who are these people in jail? They do not know fundamental rights, the Preamble or fundamental duties,” Murmu said. “If people landing up in prison for petty crime is a burden on the government… I leave this to you (referring to judges and the Law Minister),” the President said, stressing: “Our job is to think about the poor undertrials languishing in jails. We all have to think and come out with a way...”

Noting that the Constitution outlined a map for good governance, the President said, “The most crucial feature in the doctrine of separation of functions and powers of the three organs of the State, namely, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. It has been the hallmark of our Republic that the three organs have respected the boundaries set in place by the Constitution. Each of the three aims to serve the people.”