Must fight BJP unitedly: Tejashwi at RJD meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today asked leaders of all anti-BJP parties to set aside their personal differences and join hands in fighting the saffron brigade, as he and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a stinging attack against the Modi government.

Tejashwi told this to a gathering of his party’s leaders and workers at an open convention here.

The convention saw the hold of the father-son duo over the organisation getting further cemented as it passed a resolution, effecting a change in the RJD constitution to vest the final decision-making authority on its “name, poll symbol or any other issue” in Tejashwi as well as his father.

While RJD president Lalu Prasad accused the BJP of “communalising” society and “destroying” the Constitution, Tejashwi referred to ruling party MP Parvesh Verma’s speech allegedly calling for a boycott of Muslims and said a huge number of Indians working abroad, many in Muslim countries, would be left unemployed if they faced similar treatment.

Calling for unity among non-BJP parties, Tejashwi said all Opposition parties and leaders had to set aside their egos and personal interests to fight the ruling party. He claimed that a united Opposition could oust the BJP from power at the Centre.