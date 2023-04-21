Must ramp up ‘Make in India’, CDS tells IAF

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Amid shortage of spares for military equipment from Russia, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan today advised the Indian Air Force (IAF) to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance while simultaneously taking steps towards indigenisation.

He was addressing the annual Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at the Air Headquarters today.

The IAF’s fighter jets fleet has Russian planes such as Sukhoi 30MKI and the MiG-29, besides a small number of MiG-21 aircraft. It also flies Mi-17 copters from Russia and transport planes IL-76 and AN-32.

Since the supply of spares has slowed down, the Ministry of Defence is pushing for seeking indigenous solutions.

The CDS was briefed on the operational readiness of the IAF. He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration among the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.