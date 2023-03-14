Must shed colonial mindset, says RSS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The RSS on Monday called for shedding the colonial mindset and abiding by civic duties to ensure India’s leadership role even as it called upon people to defeat the designs of anti-India forces.

Passing a resolution on India’s global resurgence based on the principles of “swa” or selfhood (swadharma, swadeshi and swaraj), RSS top decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) today said: “While many countries have respect and goodwill for Bharat, some forces in the world are not accepting Bharatiya resurgence based on its swa (selfhood). These forces opposing Hindutva thought within and outside the country are devising new conspiracies for creating mutual distrust in society, systemic alienation and anarchy by instigating divisiveness. Besides being vigilant, we also need to defeat the designs of these forces.”

The ABPS also said that for rebuilding the nation, people must make “special efforts to strengthen the family institution, create a harmonious society and develop entrepreneurship with swadeshi spirit”.

More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, are participating in the annual meeting, which began at Samalkha in Panipat district of Haryana on Sunday.