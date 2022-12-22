Mustn't rake up sensitive issue of national security in Parliament: Rijiju to Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Moments after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the government of "stubbornly" refusing a discussion on the LAC issue, the government said the long-held convention had been to not discuss national security matters in Parliament.

Union Law Minister and Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju recalled that in 2005, he, as an opposition MP, raised the issue of the China border in the House. "Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called me and said the China border issue was very sensitive and it should not be discussed in Parliament," Rijiju said.

The minister added that in 2008, when the Chinese President visited India, the BJP demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha, but then leader of the house Pranab Mukherjee again said the issue should not be raised in Parliament and the government would look at the matter internally.

"Then Leader of the Opposition LK Advani agreed to drop the demand for a discussion considering the matter as sensitive but the same Congress is today repeatedly seeking a discussion. They should consider what is important in national interest. It is not good to rake up sensitive issues for political purposes and mislead," Rijiju said.