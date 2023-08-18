Imphal, August 18
In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.
Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.
Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 and 35 were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.
The bodies of the three youths bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.
The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute a little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur
The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...
241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...
Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple
21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...