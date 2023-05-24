Mutual trust, respect base of India-Australia relations: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

PMNarendra Modi on Tuesday said the strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations were mutual trust and respect as he, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, addressed the Indian diaspora at a mega event in Sydney and renamed a suburb as “Little India”, reflecting the strong bond between the two strategic partners.

Modi said a new Indian consulate would be opened soon in Brisbane. “As per the demands of Indian-origin people in Brisbane, a new Indian consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane,” he said. India has a High Commission in Canberra and consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The PM called the Indian diaspora in Australia as a “living bridge” between the two countries.

A huge crowd, estimated at over 21,000, connected with Modi as he frequently sought the crowd’s opinion on the India rising story. “Which is the country which had the fastest vaccination programme during the pandemic,” he asked.

India bright spot in global economy Today, the IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. The World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. — Narendra Modi, PM

“India”, responded the gathering. He then went on to ask questions in a similar vein where the correct answer was invariably India.

“Today, the IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. The World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking systems in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India’s banks is being appreciated everywhere,” he said.

PM Modi arrived at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with Albanese to a rousing welcome replete with Vedic chants and a brief encounter between the crowd and pro-Khalistanis, who had assembled outside.

Albanese gave Modi a bear hug and said he gets a “rockstar reception” wherever he goes. Albanese compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen. “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Modi has got. Modi is the boss,” Albanese said at the event.

Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for renaming Harris Park as “Little India”. Harris Park is a hub in western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

Earlier in the day, Modi met a cross-section of achievers whose choice reflected the South Block’s priorities. Among them was Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Gina Rinehart as India seeks an entry into the Australian rare earth sector, Artificial Intelligence Institute’s Prof Toby Walsh as India engages with the Quad for a firmer foothold in this emerging area, pension fund AustralianSuper’s CEO Paul Schroder as India seeks its investments and Andrew Forrest, Founder of Fortescue Metals Group, which works in the field of Green Hydrogen, besides Nobel Laureate Brian Paul Schmidt.

