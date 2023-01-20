Myanmar bomb did fall in India but no air space violation: MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

Ten days after a bomb fell on the Indian side during Myanmar air force’s operations against a rebel settlement near the Indian border, the government acknowledged the incident but maintained there was no violation of the air space.

The Union Home Ministry has kept silent on the issue despite testimonies by eyewitnesses and an admission by the local police chief that such an incident had taken place.

The Ministry of External Affairs said there were air operations going on in Myanmar when a bomb fell in the Tiau riverbed, located on the India-Myanmar border. “We have taken up this matter with Myanmar,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Locals had alleged immediately after the incident that the Myanmar air force had indeed dropped a bomb on India’s soil within the Farkawn village committee area in Mizoram’s Champhai district. The village committee association had immediately shot off a letter decrying the “cover-up attempts” and demanded that the 42nd Assam Rifles and government officials visit the site and circulate true facts.

The military coup in Myanmar two years ago has triggered renewed fighting with ethnic rebel groups as well as several People’s Defence Force groups. The January 10-11 bombing by five jets killed five fighters at the headquarters of the Chin National Front, besides destroying some houses, its spokesman Salai Htet Ni had said.

The police in Mizoram as well as locals said there was no damage to life or property.