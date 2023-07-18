 Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

‘We’re pretty sure based on the shape and the size, it is an upper-stage engine from an Indian rocket that’s used for a lot of different missions’

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

The canister was discovered near the beach in Green Head in Western Australia (WA) about 250 km north of the city of Perth on Saturday. — @AusSpaceAgency/Twitter



PTI

Melbourne, July 18

A dome-shaped mysterious object has washed up on a remote Australian beach, amid speculation that it could be from a 20-year-old Indian rocket that was used for launching a satellite.

The canister was discovered near the beach in Green Head in Western Australia (WA) about 250 km north of the city of Perth on Saturday.

When contacted by PTI, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources confirmed receipt of a formal communication from the Australian Space Agency. However, they did not provide the details.

The bizarre-looking object has been declared a piece of space junk, while national agencies, including the Australian Space Agency (ASA), continue working to identify its origin.

“At this time, it is believed the item is space debris and will be managed as such until it can be determined otherwise,” Western Australia Police said in a statement.

However, a space expert says the object could be from a 20-year-old Indian rocket.

European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd said experts believed the item fell from an Indian rocket launching a satellite, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“We’re pretty sure based on the shape and the size, it is an upper-stage engine from an Indian rocket that’s used for a lot of different missions,” she said.

“Based on the amount of barnacles, it’s probably not the one from this year,” she said.

She said it could be 20 years old, the report added.

“But at the same time, when it gets thrown around the ocean it does tend to look older than it would normally.”

Boyd said the engine was designed to fall off after the launch.

“It takes a lot of effort to get up to orbit, so the first and second and third stage (engines) usually fall off and end up in the Indian Ocean, so it’s probably come from that with the currents and washed up on the beach,” she said.

Within an hour of the first media report on the unusual find, many social media users already came up with a theory the object was a piece of space junk from an Indian rocket, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

Space experts agreed, with Australian National University astrophysicist Dr Doris Grosse and Flinders University space archaeologist Dr Alice Gorman believing it was likely a fuel cylinder from the third stage of a launch by India’s space agency, it said.

Some even theorised the debris could have come from a specific mission – PSLV-CA C46 – which launched in May 2019 and dropped some debris in the ocean to Australia’s north-west and south-east, the report added.

Police earlier labelled the object as “hazardous” as they worked to identify if there was a risk to the community.

After analysis of the object, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Chemistry Centre of WA found it posed no risk to the community.

But Boyd said it was important people did not touch the object.

“It might still have some residual fuel and you just don’t want to get people touching that,” she said.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said the object could end up at the WA Museum.

“I did make the observation this morning that perhaps this will be an addition to the Sky Lab pieces that we have in the museum and might add to our growing collection of space debris that seems to be collecting in WA,” he said.

Space debris – both man-made and natural – has a habit of coming down in WA’s vast outback, although it is rare for it to be found washed up on the state’s 12,895 km of coastline.

Most famously, the Skylab space station came hurtling back to Earth in 1979, with pieces of the rogue station found in the most remote of outback locations in Balladonia, north-east of Esperance in WA’s south.

The local council hit NASA with a USD 400 littering fine, which reportedly remains unpaid.

But scientists with their eyes trained on the skies have also recovered fragments of space rocks which have made it through the atmosphere and slammed into the ground in WA’s outback.

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

5
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

6
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

7
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

8
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

9
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

10
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks