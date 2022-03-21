N Biren Singh stays Manipur CM

New Delhi, March 20
N Biren Singh, who was elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, is likely to take oath and assume office as Manipur CM for the second consecutive term within the next two to three days.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the name of Singh as the Manipur CM after engaging the 32 MLAs of the state. Singh (61), a former football player, led the BJP to victory for the second term and his reappointment as CM was a foregone conclusion. —
