North Korea's missile launch affects peace, security in region: India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

India on Thursday condemned North Korea’s launch of missiles and reminded the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about its clandestine links (Pakistan) that had helped beef up its arsenal.

Flags Pak connect The father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, AQ Khan, had visited North Korea twice and there are references in Benazir Bhutto’s autobiography about the encouragement by Islamabad to develop nuclear ties with Pyongyang. Support for denuclearisation We reiterate our continued support for denuclearisation towards peace and security in the Korean peninsula. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent representative

In the tensions following North Korea’s missile launch on Tuesday that disconcertingly flew over Japan and have the ability to hit the US military base in Guam, North Korea flew 12 warplanes on Thursday near its border with South Korea forcing Seoul to scramble 30 military planes in response.

Earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles and South Korea conducted naval drills with the US and Japan in response. “India would also like to reiterate the importance of addressing the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in our region. These linkages have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including India. We hence reiterate our continued support for denuclearisation towards peace and security in the Korean peninsula,” said India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj during a discussion at the UNSC.

“It is, therefore, important to continue to make all efforts to maintain peace and security. Ensuring peace and security in the Korean peninsula is in our collective interest. We will continue to support dialogues and diplomacy as a means to resolve the issue in the Korean Peninsula,” she said.

#north korea #Pakistan