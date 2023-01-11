N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice N Kotiswar Singh as the acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justice Singh would take over on January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.

The SC Collegium had, on December 13 last year, recommended the elevation of Justice Singh, the senior-most judge of the Gauhati HC, as the Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh HC. The government is yet to act on the Collegium’s recommendation.