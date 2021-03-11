N Venu Gopal is Joint Director of CBI, Supriya Patil Yadav DIG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) today issued an order appointing senior IPS officers N Venu Gopal and Supriya Patil Yadav as Joint Director (JD) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), respectively, in the CBI.

Gopal, a 1995-batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been inducted as JD for five years.

Yadav, a 2004-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the DIG on lateral shift basis from Intelligence Bureau for the remaining period of her deputation, which is up to April 17, 2024 (eight years). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the tenure extension of Anurag, IPS officer of Tripura cadre, for six more months as Joint Director in the CBI.