Nadda slams TRS govt over ‘graft’

Warangal, August 27
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption, issuing of undemocratic prohibitory orders on BJP's political activity, among others, and said the people of the state would soon bid goodbye to this "naya Nizam" (new Nizam).
Addressing a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of the third phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's “padayatra”, he said permission for the meeting was cancelled and the party had to knock at the door of the judiciary to get the nod.
He said he could not be welcomed on his way to the venue as prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force. When he visited the State for the second phase of the 'padayatra,' he was told about the coronavirus-induced protocols and that he could not be allowed to go out of the airport. Talking about corruption, he also said the scourge of corruption of has spread from here to Delhi.
Citing some examples, he alleged that the TRS government is not releasing funds and diverting them if released without giving it to people though the Centre is allocating funds.
Accusing the TRS government of not celebrating the day (September 17) the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948 under pressure from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Nadda said the BJP, when elected to power, would celebrate the day. Earlier, Nadda visited the famous Bhadra Kali temple in Warangal before the public meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...