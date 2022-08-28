Nadda slams TRS govt over ‘graft’

PTI

Warangal, August 27

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption, issuing of undemocratic prohibitory orders on BJP's political activity, among others, and said the people of the state would soon bid goodbye to this "naya Nizam" (new Nizam).

Addressing a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of the third phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's “padayatra”, he said permission for the meeting was cancelled and the party had to knock at the door of the judiciary to get the nod.

He said he could not be welcomed on his way to the venue as prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force. When he visited the State for the second phase of the 'padayatra,' he was told about the coronavirus-induced protocols and that he could not be allowed to go out of the airport. Talking about corruption, he also said the scourge of corruption of has spread from here to Delhi.

Citing some examples, he alleged that the TRS government is not releasing funds and diverting them if released without giving it to people though the Centre is allocating funds.

Accusing the TRS government of not celebrating the day (September 17) the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948 under pressure from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Nadda said the BJP, when elected to power, would celebrate the day. Earlier, Nadda visited the famous Bhadra Kali temple in Warangal before the public meeting.