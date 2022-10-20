Naga factions agree on panel for peace talks

PTI

Kolkata/Dimapur, October 19

Two Naga factions — NSCN-IM and NNPGs — have agreed to form a common body to explore ways and move forward towards finding a solution to the imbroglio over the Naga peace talks.

The decision to have ‘Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation' was the outcome of a two-day meeting between the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) initiated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation.

The Centre has been holding parallel peace parleys with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups, comprising at least seven units. “The NNPGs and NSCN-IM, with a renewed commitment, met in Kolkata on October 17 and 18,” a statement read.