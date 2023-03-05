 Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP : The Tribune India

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners – NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totalling 37 in the 60-member House

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 5, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kohima, March 5

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners – NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totalling 37 in the 60-member House.

Other political parties, including NCP have won 7 seats, NPP – 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) – 2 each, JD(U) – 1 and Independents – 4.

This is the first time that Nagaland is witnessing the victory of so many political parties in the state Assembly elections. LJP (RV) and RPI (Athawale) are newbies in the State politics.

While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings.

LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources said.

NCP, which is the third single largest party, submitted a letter extending ‘unconditional’ support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLA, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is “likely to extend support to the government”.

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever Assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

