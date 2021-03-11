Nagaland Police chargesheet 30 soldiers of 21 Para Special Force

PTI

Dimapur, June 11

The Nagaland Police have chargesheeted at least 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force, including a Major, in the December 4, 2021, botched Army operations in the Oting-Tiru area of Mon district, which claimed 13 lives.

An SIT probe found that the Army team had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of engagement and resorted to indiscriminate firing on civilians.

Major among those indicted by probe SIT revealed Army team didn’t follow SOPs and rules of engagement

Resorted to indiscriminate firing, which led to killing of 13 civilians

Chargesheet against 30 soldiers, including a Major, filed in court

T John Longkumer, DGP, said a case was registered at the Tizit police station after 13 civilians were killed in an ambush laid for militants as a result of mistaken identity and a scuffle with villagers.

The case was re-registered by the crime wing of the state police on December 5 against unknown Army men under Sections 302, 304 and 34 of the IPC and investigation handed over to an SIT. The DGP said the chargesheet was submitted to the District and Sessions Court, Mon, on May 30. A case under various sections of the IPC had been made out against 30 members of the operations team, including a Major, he said.The DGP said the CID report seeking sanction for prosecution was forwarded to the Department of Military Affairs. The sanction was still awaited, he said.

On December 4, 2021 at around 4.20 pm the operation team of 21 Para Special Force who had laid an ambush at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting Village opened fire at a White Bolero pick up vehicle which was carrying eight civilians belonging to Oting Village.