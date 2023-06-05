Naidu meets Shah amid buzz of BJP-TDP alliance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Amid growing speculations over a possible re-alignment of political forces in Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the Capital late last evening, sources said.

They said the leaders are learnt to have discussed about a possible alliance before the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the Telangana Assembly polls later this year.

The sources said it was the first-ever meeting of Shah with Chandrababu since the TDP parted ways with the BJP before the 2019 General Election. The meeting assumes greater significance as they are learnt to have discussed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics. Former TDP MPs Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh, who are now with the BJP, have been pressing for talks between the parties for quite some time.