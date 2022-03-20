Naidu: What’s wrong with saffronisation of education?

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

The government is accused of saffronising education but “what is wrong with saffron”, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked on Saturday as he called for total rejection of the Macaulay system of education from the country.

He called for restoring India’s glorious tradition in the education sector by revisiting ancient teaching-learning systems and traditional knowledge to make them relevant to the present times.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the South Asia Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR) in Haridwar today, the Vice-President lamented that India’s famed, age-old education system was severely dented by centuries of foreign rule. He said prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women, of education and only a small elite class had access to formal education. —