Nalini, four other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case walk out from Tamil Nadu prisons

Chennai, November 12
Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.
Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.
Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.
Two other Lankan nationals—Robert Payas and Jayakumar—released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.
Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Assembly polls: Nearly 66 pc polling in Himachal as voters brave cold, trudge through snow
Highest polling of 72.79 per cent recorded in Sirmour distri...
Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'
‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...
Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold
Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...
Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC
Rights panel asks Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punja...
Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted
7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted