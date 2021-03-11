Nalini moves SC for premature release

New Delhi: Nalini Sriharan, serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has moved the SC seeking her premature release. PTI

Ranveer to be quizzed over nude pictures

Mumbai: The police will record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in a case regarding posting his nude photos on social media. PTI

Raju Srivastava’s condition critical

New Delhi: Comedian Raju Srivastava is still critical and continues to be on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here. The 58-year-old was admitted to the institute after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He has undergone angioplasty at AIIMS. TNS

Entry to Taj Mahal free for three days

New Delhi: Entry to the Taj Mahal premises in Agra will be free for all (both domestic and foreign) tourists from August 13 to August 15. However, the entry to the main mausoleum would not be free, tweeted the Archeologiocal Survey of India on Friday. TNS

J&J to end sale of talc baby powder

Washington: Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the US and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer. Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said. AP

#Mumbai #ranveer singh