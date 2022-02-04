Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for '2 Indias' jibe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha and said they need to come out from the thinking of “Indira is India and India is Indira”.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he said, “It is being said there are two Indias. Now the situation has changed and one India is of ‘sanatani thinking’ and the other of ‘samanti’ (feudal).” Naqvi said since PM Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, he had “restored the dignity” of the PMO, which was being remote controlled during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA governments.

“It has been said there are two Indias. It is beyond my understanding as I believe India is one, ek bharat, shreshth bharat. But to appreciate India’s culture and tradition, we need to shed the Indira is India and India is Indira,” Naqvi said.

