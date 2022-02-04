Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for '2 Indias' jibe

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for '2 Indias' jibe

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha and said they need to come out from the thinking of “Indira is India and India is Indira”.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he said, “It is being said there are two Indias. Now the situation has changed and one India is of ‘sanatani thinking’ and the other of ‘samanti’ (feudal).” Naqvi said since PM Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, he had “restored the dignity” of the PMO, which was being remote controlled during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA governments.

“It has been said there are two Indias. It is beyond my understanding as I believe India is one, ek bharat, shreshth bharat. But to appreciate India’s culture and tradition, we need to shed the Indira is India and India is Indira,” Naqvi said.

#mukhtar abbas naqvi #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana