Naqvi offers ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM, calls him torchbearer of peace

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on behalf of PM Narendra Modi offers chadar on the occasion of the 810th Urs of the Sufi saint, at Dargah Ajmer Sharif of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti. PTI

PTI

Jaipur, February 6

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “torchbearer of peace” and his commitment to inclusive empowerment is the “effective mantra” to make India “Vishwa guru” (world leader).

Naqvi offered a ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of the Prime Minister on the occasion of 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and read out a message from Modi conveying his greetings on the occasion.

In his message, the Prime Minister said, “By offering ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Sharif, I pay homage to the great Sufi saint who gave the message of humanity to the entire world.” Modi relayed the message of unity in diversity being the identity of India and its strength.

“The great saints, mahatmas, pir, fakirs have played a pivotal role in strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of the country in different periods. In this glorious tradition, the name of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who gave the message of love and harmony to the society, is taken with full respect and reverence”. The Prime Minister said, “The philosophy and principles of Garib Nawaz will continue to inspire the generations to come.” “Urs, the symbol of harmony and brotherhood, will further strengthen the faith of the devotees. With this belief, on the occasion of annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Dargah Ajmer Sharif I pray for the country’s happiness and prosperity,” Modi said in his message.

On the occasion, Naqvi claimed that the entire world was looking towards Modi as a “torchbearer of peace” with hope and confidence.

This is the result of the blessings of these Sufi saints and the support of the society to Prime Minister Modi, the Union minister said.

Naqvi said that the life of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti inspires all to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony.

“This unity can defeat the forces engaged in the conspiracy to create a divide in the society and create conflict,” he added.

