House engenders hope and assurance of better tomorrow, says PM

Narendra Modi congratulates beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated beneficiaries of "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana"- a flagship welfare scheme of the Centre, saying house is not mere four walls and structure of bricks and cement, but an architecture "enmeshed with our emotion and aspiration".

"House, besides instilling a sense of security, engenders hope and assurance of a better tomorrow," Modi added, in response to a personal letter of thanks to him from one of the beneficiaries of the Yojana, Sudhir Kumar Jain of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Such memorable days in the lives of beneficiaries like you inspire me and provide energy to work untiringly in the service of the Nation," Modi said.

He congratulated Jain on getting a pucca house under the Centrally-sponsored scheme, saying experience of having one's own house is invaluable. 

He said crore of people have been beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said the government is progressing with commitment in implementation of the Yojana, besides making efforts through various welfare schemes to foster positive changes in the lives of people.

