 Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones : The Tribune India

iNCOVACC️ will be rolled out in the fourth week of January: Biotech

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 27

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced that its intranasal covid heterologous booster  iNCOVACC️ (BBV154) is scheduled to be introduced in the country in the fourth week of January and will cost Rs 800 privately and Rs 325 for large central and state government procurements.

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC️.

“ iNCOVACC️ is now available on CoWin, and priced at INR 800 for private markets and priced at INR 325 for supplies to Govt of India and state governments,” the company said.

iNCOVACC️ is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus-vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The vaccine candidate was evaluated in Phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC️ has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.

The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries. 

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, said, “We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN️ and iNCOVACC️, two covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Department of Biotechnology, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance.”

As a needle-less vaccination, Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC️ will be India's first such booster dose. India will now have more options when it comes to third doses or precautionary doses. iNCOVACC️’s manufacturing platform has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunisation to protect from emerging variants of concern.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC️ as a primary dose schedule, and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered covid vaccines in India. 

iNCOVACC️ was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral-vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy. Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials, were conducted by Bharat Biotech. Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology’s, Covid Suraksha Programme.

Despite the lack of demand for covid vaccines, Bharat Biotech continued product development in intranasal vaccines, to be well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases. iNCOVACC️ has been designed for efficient distribution and easy pain-free administration. Bharat Biotech has also initiated development of variant-specific vaccines for covid in an attempt to be future ready.

iNCOVACC️ is stable at 2-8°C for easy storage and distribution. Bharat Biotech has established large manufacturing capabilities at multiple sites across India, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, with operations pan India.

 

 

