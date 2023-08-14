Nasir-Junaid killings: Rajasthan police say Monu Manesar’s role in conspiracy still under probe after DGP’s ‘no direct involvement’ remark

PTI

Jaipur, August 14

Rajasthan police on Monday said that their probe has not found “direct” involvement of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the killing of two men in Rajasthan in February but his role in hatching conspiracy and abetting the crime is under active investigation.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said, “I would also like to inform that there is no direct involvement of Monu (Manesar) in this incident. In the background, his role is still being investigated.” Later, the state police issued a statement saying: “It is clarified that DGP, Rajasthan and Rajasthan Police have not given any clean chit to Monu Manesar in Nasir Junaid murder case”.

“Monu figures as accused in FIR. His role in hatching conspiracy and abetting the heinous crime is under active investigation,” Rajasthan Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Monu Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16.

He was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing.

At the press conference on Monday, DGP Mishra said, “This is a fact that his (Monu Manesar’s) role has not come to the fore.” On the cooperation from Haryana police in the case, he said the main issue is related to intelligence.

“We cannot say as to how much the Haryana police is supporting (us) in the case. It would not be appropriate to speak about it publicly.

“We have urged Haryana police for support in arresting the rest of the criminals,” Mishra said.

The families of the Junaid and Nasir had alleged that they were kidnapped, beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

An FSL report had confirmed that the charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir and blood stains found in a vehicle in which they were allegedly kidnapped also matched.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

