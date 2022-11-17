National Commission for Women seeks revocation of doctors' licences in Bihar for performing tubectomy sans anaesthesia

PTI

New Delhi, November 17

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought revoking the medical licence of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two state-run public health centres in Bihar's Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia.

Taking cognisance, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved.

"NCW has asked that the doctors' registrations be revoked for medical negligence and not following due procedure," the NCW said in a tweet.