National Green Tribunal files suo motu case in Mizoram quarry collapse; toll climbs to 11

PTI

Aizawl, November 17

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo motu case in the stone quarry collapse in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district and directed authorities concerned to appear before it on November 28.

Seven officials, including the member secretary of Mizoram Pollution Control Board and the director of the state's disaster management directorate, have been asked to appear at the tribunal's Faridkot House office in Delhi, according to the notice issued by the NGT on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said a suo motu case into the incident had also been filed at Hnahthial police station.

Meanwhile, the toll in the stone quarry collapse climbed to 11 after another body was recovered from the site, an official said on Thursday.

Hnahthial deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga said the body of a 25-year-old man, a resident of Lunglei district, was found under the debris during the ongoing search operation on Wednesday evening.

Twelve people were confirmed to have been trapped after the stone quarry caved in at Maudarh village, about 23 km from Hnahthial town, on Monday.

Of the 12 missing people, 11 have been traced, Lalremsanga said.

