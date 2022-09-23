National Herald case: ED issues summonses to Congress leaders from Andhra, Telangana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summonses under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to some Congress leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to appear before it for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigation into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper, officials said on Friday.

The officials said while some of the politicians belonging to the party have been summoned for questioning here over the next few weeks, others have been given notices to explain certain payments made to Young Indian, the company that owns the National Herald newspaper. Four leaders have been issued the notices for appearance, they added.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had told reporters after finishing his questioning session with the ED in Delhi that he was questioned about certain transactions made by him to this company in the past.

“Surprisingly, they (ED officials) have asked me about the payment from one of my trusts, from me and my brother, to Young Indian,” he had told reporters on September 19, while noting that he had sought more time from the agency to furnish details about his assets and liabilities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi, apart from some other Congress leaders, have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald case.

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd and the ED had in August searched the Young Indian office located at ITO in Delhi as part of its probe.