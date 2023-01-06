'National interests' rider for foreign varsities

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 5

Paving the way for foreign higher education institutions to set up their campuses in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) today released draft regulations specifying the minutes of the process. Only those universities that are ranked among top-500 globally will be eligible and an approval from the UGC will be mandatory. The commission will have the powers to take action, and even revoke approval, if the activities or academic programmes offered by the foreign institutes “jeopardised the national interest or the standards of higher education here”.

UGC spells out Norms for India campuses Follow FEMA rules for overseas transfer of funds

Nod only for universities ranked among top-500 globally

UGC can revoke nod if Indian interests jeopardised

After the go-ahead, the universities will get a two-year window to set up their campuses. The initial approval will be for 10 years and will be renewed in the ninth year if the UGC found their operations “satisfactory”. “Their operations shall not be contrary to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality,” read the UGC conditions of the draft of Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions Regulations, 2023.

The universities will enjoy autonomy in terms of fee structure, admission process and recruitment of faculty members, said UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar during an online interaction with mediapersons.

He said the universities could give full or partial need-based scholarships to students. “The quality of education should be on par with their main campus. These institutes will not be allowed to run courses in online or ODL (open and distance learning) mode... and will have to undergo a quality assurance audit,” said Kumar.

To safeguard the interests of students, the universities will require the UGC’s prior approval to discontinue any course or close their campus.