National Investigation Agency raids multiple locations linked to Popular Front of India in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, December 29
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations, including residences of second-rung leaders of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.
The raids, which started on Wednesday night are still under way, sources in Kerala Police said.
Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries, including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit, in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI.
