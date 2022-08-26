 National Labour Conference resolves to promote welfare of workers : The Tribune India

National Labour Conference resolves to promote welfare of workers

Also underlines importance of strengthening social security network and ensuring a salubrious environment at workplace

National Labour Conference resolves to promote welfare of workers

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav and others during the exhibition on two-day National Labour Conference, in Tirupati. PTI Photo

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 26

The two-day National Conference of States' Labour Ministers, which concluded in Tirupati on Friday, resolved to promote the welfare of workers in tandem with an overarching vision to improve their ease of living, and enhancing their skill sets which would enable them to play a critically positive role in "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"(self-reliant India).

In his valedictory address, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that the conference underlined the importance of strengthening the social security network for the workers, and to ensuring a salubrious environment at workplace.  

There were deep echoes at the conference on the need for working together of the Centre and the state governments for synergistic and special effect for the cause of workers' welfare. More so, because Labour is a Concurrent subject. The Conference was organised and anchored by the Union Law Ministry.

The conference was also of the view that the Centre and the states must promote the workers in the unorganised sector, especially with sufficient data on them having being collected vide Union Labour Ministry's e-Shram portal.

So far, more than 28 crore workers from 400 trade and occupations have registered themselves on this portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had pitched for welfare measures for unorganized workers during his inaugural address at the conference.

A decision was taken to integrate all the portals of Centre and the states to foster a smooth sharing of data among them inter se to facilitate welfare of unorganised workers, collectively. 

A number of Labour Ministers from states gave suggestions to this effect during the sectoral sessions at the conference. They will be collated, complied and a comprehensive working paper would be circulated among the states by the Union Labour Ministry for action.

A need for expanding the network of ESIC Medical Colleges and hospital, etc., was expressed. ESIC Board's decision to link up its health services with Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was appreciated.

There was an overwhelming expression of intent by the Labour Ministers towards the recommendation in the last year's Economic Survey of India, and in the VV Giri Report.

The recommendations included improving the lot of gig workers, platform workers, and to scale up the participation of women in country's labour market in the face of dynamic nature of the economy in India, and globally.     

Yadav noted that a number of states have already taken progressive initiatives with regard to the recommendations.

This positive trend, however, needs to be further strengthened through progressive laws.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

2
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

8
Nation

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

9
Punjab

Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Hans indicted for PM Modi's security breach during visit in January

10
Haryana

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions in Congress, says he does so with a heavy heart

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding

Sonali Phogat was drugged at party by her two associates before death: Goa Police

Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

The motive behind the murder of the 42-year-old politician c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Video of spat between VC, teachers goes viral

Video of spat between Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, teachers goes viral

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC