National Labour Conference resolves to promote welfare of workers

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 26

The two-day National Conference of States' Labour Ministers, which concluded in Tirupati on Friday, resolved to promote the welfare of workers in tandem with an overarching vision to improve their ease of living, and enhancing their skill sets which would enable them to play a critically positive role in "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"(self-reliant India).

In his valedictory address, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that the conference underlined the importance of strengthening the social security network for the workers, and to ensuring a salubrious environment at workplace.

There were deep echoes at the conference on the need for working together of the Centre and the state governments for synergistic and special effect for the cause of workers' welfare. More so, because Labour is a Concurrent subject. The Conference was organised and anchored by the Union Law Ministry.

The conference was also of the view that the Centre and the states must promote the workers in the unorganised sector, especially with sufficient data on them having being collected vide Union Labour Ministry's e-Shram portal.

So far, more than 28 crore workers from 400 trade and occupations have registered themselves on this portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had pitched for welfare measures for unorganized workers during his inaugural address at the conference.

A decision was taken to integrate all the portals of Centre and the states to foster a smooth sharing of data among them inter se to facilitate welfare of unorganised workers, collectively.

A number of Labour Ministers from states gave suggestions to this effect during the sectoral sessions at the conference. They will be collated, complied and a comprehensive working paper would be circulated among the states by the Union Labour Ministry for action.

A need for expanding the network of ESIC Medical Colleges and hospital, etc., was expressed. ESIC Board's decision to link up its health services with Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was appreciated.

There was an overwhelming expression of intent by the Labour Ministers towards the recommendation in the last year's Economic Survey of India, and in the VV Giri Report.

The recommendations included improving the lot of gig workers, platform workers, and to scale up the participation of women in country's labour market in the face of dynamic nature of the economy in India, and globally.

Yadav noted that a number of states have already taken progressive initiatives with regard to the recommendations.

This positive trend, however, needs to be further strengthened through progressive laws.