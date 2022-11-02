National Minorities Commission writes to CMs of various states, seeks details regarding 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Ravi S Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, November 2
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought details from 10 States and UTs on actions taken and pending against the accused in regard to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The Commission’s chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has written letters to the chief ministers of these States and UTs seeking the details following a Sikh delegation meeting him and expressing anguish at justice having not meted out to the community even after 37 years of the barbaric incidents.
The delegation flagged that many of the accused have not been punished yet.
The States/UTs concerned are Delhi, JK, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal.
The Commission’s inquiries include the number of persons convicted, killed/Injured, and details of property damaged.
It has sought details of compensation awarded to the victims, and the list of the affected families for whom job for one member of the family was announced.
He has asked for details of police officials against whom action was taken, against whom action is yet to be initiated. Besides, the number of police persons convicted and acquitted.
In the letter, Lalpura underlined that nobody can ever forget how innocent Sikhs were targeted in 1984 after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own guards.
The mob which was churned allegedly by some political vested interests went on a spree vandalising the premises of Sikhs, putting shops and people on flames, molesting and outraging the modesty of women.
Lalpura observed that though a number of relief packages were announced by the Union and State governments, there are several instances where the relief measures announced have not reached the families, despite 38 years having elapsed since October 3, 1984.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi-Gehlot ‘mutual admiration’: Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline
Pilot says asserts time to end the indecision on Rajasthan l...
T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match
Under-fire Rahul returns to form with a 32-ball 50, Kohli hi...
Women's rights activist and SEWA founder Ela Bhatt dies at 89
A Padma Bhushan recipient, Bhatt was a pioneer in the field ...
Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister says Central Government trying to ‘pol...