National Minorities Commission writes to CMs of various states, seeks details regarding 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought details from 10 States and UTs on actions taken and pending against the accused in regard to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Commission’s chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has written letters to the chief ministers of these States and UTs seeking the details following a Sikh delegation meeting him and expressing anguish at justice having not meted out to the community even after 37 years of the barbaric incidents.

The delegation flagged that many of the accused have not been punished yet.

The States/UTs concerned are Delhi, JK, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal.

The Commission’s inquiries include the number of persons convicted, killed/Injured, and details of property damaged.

It has sought details of compensation awarded to the victims, and the list of the affected families for whom job for one member of the family was announced.

He has asked for details of police officials against whom action was taken, against whom action is yet to be initiated. Besides, the number of police persons convicted and acquitted.

In the letter, Lalpura underlined that nobody can ever forget how innocent Sikhs were targeted in 1984 after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own guards.

The mob which was churned allegedly by some political vested interests went on a spree vandalising the premises of Sikhs, putting shops and people on flames, molesting and outraging the modesty of women.

Lalpura observed that though a number of relief packages were announced by the Union and State governments, there are several instances where the relief measures announced have not reached the families, despite 38 years having elapsed since October 3, 1984.