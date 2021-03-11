National Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to distribute SWAMITVA cards in J-K

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute property cards to beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

The distribution of the SWAMITVA cards would be another step forward towards the Centre’s objectives of socio-economic empowerment of the rural masses and making them self-reliant.

He will be addressing elected representatives and functionaries at Palli in Samba district.

Also, he will directly transfer an amount of Rs 44.70 crore as prize money to the bank account of 322 awardee Panchayats.

The prize money, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the awardee Panchayats across 31 States/UTs in the country digitally.

On the occasion, states and UT’s will confer awards and plaques to the concerned awardees of National Panchayat Awards–2022, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

Every year, on this occasion, union ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country, under the incentivization of Panchayats scheme in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.

Awards are given under various categories namely, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), NanajiDeshmukhRashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA), Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award and e-Panchayat Puraskar (given to States/UTs only).

#narendra modi #national panchayati raj day