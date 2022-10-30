Naval commanders to review operational issues

New Delhi, October 29
Commanders of the Navy will review major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative issues at the Naval Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 31 to November 3 .
They would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with it.
The conference, conducted biannually, serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. The Navy has focused on being a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook. It has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests. Navy’s standing as the “preferred security partner” has also grown in recent times.
